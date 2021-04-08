‘Indian idol 12’ contestant Pawandeep Rajan tests Covid-19 positive





The second wave of coronavirus is affecting more and more people. It is all hampering the shoots and many Bollywood celebrities contracted the virus. ‘Indian Idol 12’ contestant Pawandeep Rajan is among one, who is tested positive for the virus.

As a contender of the show, Pawandeep Rajan will be seen performing virtually from his hotel room.

“It’s unfortunate that something like this happened. While Aditya was not shooting when he tested positive, Pawandeep’s reports did cause the team a little worry. However, none of the other contestants have shown any symptoms, and we are hopeful everyone’s result will come negative. Pawandeep, too is doing fine, and is looking forward to being back on the set soon,” added the source.

After testing positive, Pawandeep requested the judge to let him sing online and they readily agreed. Pawan will be seen singing live through a video call where he will be singing for the special guest and noted composer Anandji. The cast and crew also underwent tests and their result is awaited.

Earlier, the host of the show, Aditya Narayan also tested positive and he is currently under home quarantine.