Indian Idol 10’s Renu Nagar critical after boyfriend commits suicide





‘Indian Idol 10’ contestant Renu Nagar was admitted to hospital in critical condition after she fell unconscious. She fainted after her boyfriend named Ravi committed suicide.

Renu and Ravi eloped from their respective homes in Alwar, Rajasthan in June. Following which Renu’s father filed police complaint alleging that Ravi had manipulated his daughter to go with him. They had returned home five days ago.

Police called both of them and after recording their statements, they were allowed to go.

Police had called the duo to record their statements and allowed them to leave. Ravi reportedly ingested poison on Wednesday night at home. At around 11 pm, he was taken to hospital. The news of his death sent shockwave to Renu and she fainted. She is currently admitted to the ICU of Mittal Hospital.

As per the Aaj Tak report, Ravi took tabla lessons at Renu’s home. He also has a wife and two children.