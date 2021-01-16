India takes shots: Kangana, Esha and others hail the vaccination drive





January 16th will be a red-letter day in Indian history as India took the first shot. The largest vaccination drive for Covid-19 kick-started today and every Indians are proud of the D-day. Our Bollywood celebrities also hail the historic day and from Kangana Ranaut to Kunal Kapoor, took to their social media handle to express their happiness.

Quoting a tweet featuring AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria receiving the Covid-19 vaccine shot, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Wonderful!! Can’t wait.”

Nimrat Kaur also expressed her feelings on the vaccination drive, “Wishing the very best of luck to all the medics initiating the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive on this momentous day. May this be a smooth, successful beginning of the much awaited end. God speed!”

Kunal Kapoor tweeted, Thank you to all our scientists, doctors, the government, health workers and all the innovators that have worked tirelessly and made it possible for us to carry out, what is the worlds largest vaccination drive

Esha Deol wrote,Congratulations #india & @PMOIndia #VaccineForIndia #VaccinationDrive has started from today in our country! #jaihind

Paresh Rawal also hailed the vaccination drive, #LargestVaccineDrive Thanks @narendramodi

Ronnie Screwala tweeted, Big day - with @narendramodi launching Covid-19 vaccination drive. Mixed feelings, as we will discover more on this over this year- but, like in anything in life, there are no guarantees.

Former actor and Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani it a historic day. She tweeted, “Today marks an important milestone in our fight against Covid-19 as PM @narendramodi Ji launches pan India rollout of vaccine. With a digital platform to give real-time information & a helpline to address queries, India embarks on #LargestVaccineDrive powered by Jan Bhagidari.”

Television star Adaa Khan said that she would encourage everyone to take the vaccine shots She said in a statement, “I think as responsible citizens, we all should take the vaccine and only then I guess we all can roam around freely, travel freely and meet people without hesitating too.”