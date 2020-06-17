India-China border clash: Bollywood pay tribute to the martyred Jawans





20 Indian Jawans lost their lives in the violent clash with Chinese troops at the Galwan valley of Ladakh. Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to pay tribute the brave martyrs of the nation.

Here’s what they tweeted:-

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a few lines from the song “Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo” sung by Lata Mangeshkar. He added, “They sacrificed their lives to protect our country, to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND.

“Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families ????,” Akshay Kumar tweeted.

Vicky Kaushal paid his tribute, “I salute our bravehearts who fought courageously at the Galwan Valley and made the supreme sacrifice for the honour of our nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families. Jai Hind.”

Sonakshi Sinha, wrote, "We will forever be indebted to you’ll and all those who fight for us putting their lives at stake. With utmost respect, deepest condolences to their families. #neverforget (sic)."

Varun Dhawan wrote, "Heartbroken about the death of our brave soldiers. #GalwanValley. Our defence stands it’s ground. We are forever indebted to the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. #jaihind (sic)."

Daughter of a retired Army officer, Anushka Sharma wrote, "As a soldier's daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families. #IndianArmy #JaiJawan (sic)."

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Mourning the death of our brave hearts martyred on our borders, we are forever indebted to them for their ultimate sacrifice, salute to them and my condolences to their families Folded hands #IndianArmy #GalwanValley #JaiHind (sic)."

Neha Dhupia also condoled the death of the Army men. She wrote, "Condolences to the families of the soldiers who laid their lives down in #Galwanvalley... we are indebted to these brave hearts for life... Jai hind (sic)."

Southern star Mohanlal wrote, "Salute to the Brave Hearts #IndianArmy (sic)."

Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "My heart weeps to learn of the growing number of casualties on the Indo-China border. May God give strength and courage to the families of our martyred soldiers...really wishing this catastrophe away. #GalwanValley (sic)."