India beats Australia: Shahrukh, Karan Johar, Akshay, Alia laud Indian team





In a nail-biting match, India defeated Australia in a test series and registered a historic win and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday. The exceptional performance of the boys made every Indian very proud and our Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media handle to hail the boys in blue.

Here’s what they tweeted:

Kartik Aaryan had an amazing wish as he wrote, "Iss match pe toh film banni chahiye What a Historic win #TeamIndia."

Preity Zinta tweeted, "OMG !!! What a WIN #Gabba has been breached & conquered and with it #TeamIndia moves to the No 1 spot in the World Test ranking What grit, determination & strength of character shown by the boys in Blue #INDvAUS #Champions #JaiHind #Ting."

Karan Johar shared the mood of the nation and wrote, "Incredible. What a historic win! Congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the BorderGavaskarTrophy & achieving the stellar feat of winning at the Gabba. Great show of character from the boys, so proud!."

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!"

Rahul Bose was bowled over as he tweeted, "This victory will not just inspire Indian cricketers, it will inspire all Indian sportspersons for quite a few years to come with the two most vital messages for anybody who plays competitive sport. That fear and pain are in the mind. And self respect is in the heart. #AUSvsIND."

Amitabh Bachchan, T 3787 - INDIAAAAA .. INDIA !! INDIAAAA .. INDIA….THOK DIYA .. Australia ko

INCREDIBLE VICTORY .. badhai badhai badhai .. !! Body blows ! Injury ! Racist abuse ! ??? ?? ?? ?? ?????? , ??? ??????? !!!! INCREDIBLE INDIA !! Don't ever underestimate INDIA!!

Akshay Kumar,Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history...truly Champions

Dia Mirza, Congratulations #TeamIndia