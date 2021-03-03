Income tax raids at Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu’s residence





On Wednesday, Income tax department carried out raids at the properties of filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and actor Taapsee Pannu. Anurag and Taapsee are two among the biggest critics of PM Narendra Modi’s government.

The searches were carried out in connection to Kashyap's Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018. In various locations of Mumbai and Pune, IT department carried out raids like Shibhashish Sarkar (CEO Reliance Entertainment), Afsar Zaidi (CEO Exceed), Vijay Subramaniam (CEO Kwan). Talent agencies Exceed Entertainment that has been managing actor Saif Ali Khan for several years and Kwan Entertainment were also searched.

"The Income Tax department probes someone based on whatever information they get. The issue goes to court later," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said during a BJP briefing.

Javadekar further rejected the raid to have any link with their political views, he said, "This is too much."

Several ministers in Maharashtra said that Mr Kashyap and Ms Pannu were being targeted because of their political views. "The way in which raids were conducted in the homes and offices of Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu, this is definitely the usage of Enforcement Directorate or the Income Tax against. This action is those who take a stand against the government or its policies. Anurag Kashyap and Tapasee Pannu have raised their voice against the Modi government's policies an attempt to suppress their voices," Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also questioned the IT raids and slammed the center, "They first employed IT, CBI, ED to conduct raids on vocal and upright political rivals for their character assassination. Now Nazi govt is chasing social activists, journalists & artists to threaten them against calling spade a spade," the Bihar politician tweeted.