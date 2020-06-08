In Pics: Step into Shilpa Shetty’s palatial bungalow





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s dream house in Mumbai is breathtaking. The couple resides at their palatial bungalow, Kinara with their two children, Viaan and Samisha. Shilpa’s bungalow Kinara is a combination of style and comfort.

Earlier, in one of her interviews, the actress had mentioned that she has designed her house keeping Vaastu and Feng Shui in mind.

Her drawing room, dining room, kitchen, and garden area are well defined and constructed.

Here's a glimpse of Shilpa Shetty’s lavish bungalow:



















