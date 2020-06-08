In Photos: Celebs step outside as lockdown curb ease

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Monday, 08th June 2020,08:06


After government eased the lockdown restriction, celebrities stepped out of their house for a stroll with their close ones. From Kareena to Rakul Preet Singh, many celebrities were clicked strolling outside.

Here are the pictures of the celebrities:- 
saif ali khan
kareena kapoor khan
rakul preet singh
emraan hashmi
bruna abdullah
disha patani
giorgia adriani


