In-flight picture: Abhishek with mom and Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Big B





On their returning journey from the capital, highly overjoyed and proud son Abhishek Bachcha shared picture of Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee and father Amitabh Bachchan with mother Jaya Bachchan.

Sharing the picture with Jaya Bachchan and Big B, Junior Bachchan captioned it, “A memory to cherish. #dadasahebphalkeaward #theparentals.” The trio posed for the picture inside the flight and Big B wore the prestigious medal.

Speaking about being honoured with one of the most prestigious awards, Big B told PTI, “When this award was announced, a doubt arose in my mind: if this is an indication for me to sit at home and relax after working for so many years? There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work. I just wanted some clarification on this.” “God has been kind, there have been blessings of my parents, the support of the filmmakers, producers, co-actors from the industry, but I'm most indebted to the love and constant encouragement by the Indian audience. That's the reason I'm standing here. I accept this award with utmost humility and gratitude,” he added further.

In a separate post, Abhishek congratulated Big B for the prestigious award. "My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on the Dadasaheb Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you," he wrote.