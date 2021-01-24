Imran Khan’s affair with Lekha Washington ends his nuptial with Avantika





Imran Khan and Avantika Malik are living separately for quite sometime and it is now surfaced that the crack in their relationship created due to Imran Khan’s alleged extra-marital affair with Lekha Washington.

It was earlier reported that Imran’s failed Bollywood career created a crack in their relationship but now a different reason of their separation surfaced on net.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Imran Khan and Avantika Malik’s split due to a third person. A source said to the publication, “Imran and Lekha have been seeing each other for some time. Lekha’s husband Pablo Chatterji and Imran were close buddies but a roaring affair between the two started without anyone’s knowledge. In fact, after Avantika moved out of the bungalow, Imran has started introducing Lekha to his circle as well. This has also brought Lekha’s marriage on the brink of a breakdown. Both the families are completely scattered at this point.”

It is further reported that the ‘Delhi Belly’ actor has apparently rented or bought a place near his ladylove. A neighbour said to the publication, “Lekha can be spotted going in and out of the building in the wee hours. It is very close to his own house at Pali Hill, Bandra. Imran is waiting for the divorce to come through to announce this new relationship.”

Avantika Malik often shares cryptic post on her social media account.

Avantika‘s latest message on Instagram read, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

It's been more than two years Avantika and Imran were living separately. After a big brawl, the former left Imran's house with their daughter Imara Khan.

After 10 years of courtship, Avantika and Imran got married in 2011. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on June 9, 2014.