I’m waiting: Preggers Kareena Kapoor dazzles in black thigh slit dress





Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan has been setting pregnancy fashion goals in every step.

The mommy-to-be shared to her Instagram stories to share a new stunning picture on her social media handle. The monochrome picture shows Bebo sitting on a couch dressed in a black midi-dress, paired up with sexy netted stilettos. Her curled open hair and limited accessories and poised posture added to the beauty.

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the post, “I’m waiting”, accompanied with red heart emojis.

Fans are awestruck with her beauty of the actress. Kareena’s besties Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak also reacted. While some found it to “hot to handle amid the pregnancy and the pandemic.”

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta shared the same pic and wrote Kareena inspires her to keep going. “Whenever I’m tired & out of it.. I look at how hard Kareena works with baby & family in tow. And I am reenergized! I have no business being tired @kareenakapoorkhan”.