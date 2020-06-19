I’m really grateful for you, Shilpa Shetty wishes mom on birthday





Shilpa Shetty has wished her mother Sunanda Shetty on her birthday is the cutest way. Sharing an adorable picture of her with her mom, she wrote,

“Someone up there was mighty pleased with me... He gave me You, to make me the best person that I can be! For loving me unconditionally, yet reprimanding me still for every faux pas, for praying for me religiously and being the wind beneath my wings.. I just want to say, I’m really grateful for you, Ma! Happy Birthday to the one person who is my world... my everything! Love you @sunandashetty10.”

Birthday wishes pouring in from every corner. Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday aunty.” Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita said: “Happy happy birthday to your darling mom.” Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant also said: “Happy Birthday Aunty.” Politician and Bollywood actor Bina Kak wished her saying: “Happy birthay dear Sunanda ..Lots of love.” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her too. “Happiest bday to aunty @theshilpashetty,” she said.

Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra too wished her mom on Instagram. He wrote: “A mother gives you life but a mother in law gives you her life. Thank you for trusting me with your daughter, for supporting me and always bestowing unconditional blessings on me. Happy birthday @sunandashetty10 Ma I wish you Love, Peace, Happiness and Mangoes forever #happybirthday.”