I’m in my own garden, Sonam Kapoor replies to trolls





Sonam Kapoor headed to London with husband Anand Ahuja and the ‘Neerja’ actress has been trolled by breaking the 14-day quarantine rule after she shared pictures of her from outside.

Sonam Kapoor replied to trolls, I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore

However, she also shared picture of Anand working from home. Sonam wrote, “Working from home.” In the picture, Anand is seen working on laptom in the living room. He was dressed in causal with sneakers.

A Twitter user Asjad Nazir, tweeted on Sunday: “Meanwhile in London: Indian actresses Sonam Kapoor and Mouni Roy breaking strict 14 day quarantine laws, putting lives in danger & setting bad example by sharing on social media. Both can potentially get arrested if reported to police.”

One of Sonam’s fans came to her defense and tweeted, “Chill Bhai. Sonam is quarantining...she’s working around her house. Maybe see her insta story from today where she clearly says both her and Anand are working from home Face with rolling eyes.”