I'm in a happy relationship, Minissha Lamba confirms dating a new man





Bollywood actor Minissha Lamba has found love again. The actress is currently in a happy space in the new relationship. The 36-year-old confirmed finding love again. "Yes. Currently, I'm in a happy relationship with a lovely person"

Last year, she separated from her husband Ryan Tham and said thatfalling in love again, helped her to heal. "However, I would like to emphasise that the end of a relationship or marriage is not the end of life. You will have another chance to love, be loved, and will be able to brush the past aside," she added. The actress has not divulged the identity of the new man.

After five years of marital life, Minissha Lamba legally parted ways with husband Ryan Tham. The couple started dating in 2013 and entered into wedlock in 2015.

What went wrong between them is not yet know. Back in 2018, a source told a daily, "Apparently, the couple has been having differences since some time and their relationship has reached a point of no return."

Minissha Lamba tied the knot with businessman Ryan Tham on July 6 in a hush-hush ceremony at a city court in the presence of family members of the groom and bride, followed by a private launch party.

Ryan is owner of a nightclub in Juhu, Mumbai. Minissha and Ryan met through common friends in 2013 and had been dating each other since then. The ‘Kidnap’ actress was often spotted at Ryan’s nightclub. She admitted to her relationship with Ryan last year saying she was indeed dating him, and the couple’s friends also said they were serious about their affair.

During an earlier interview, Minissha Lamba opened up how she met her dream man, Ryan Tham. "We met at his nightclub. He ignored me a couple of times. It was after a few weeks that we got talking at a friend’s place. I don’t know about love at first sight, but it was definitely liking at first sight. After I dated him for a few months, I knew he was the one. There were no two ways."

Few months after her separation, Minissha Lamba told ETimes in a separate interview: "Life goes on and the important thing is to be happy. If something is not working, part ways amicably. Today we have options for that; there is no stigma attached to separation."