I'm healthy and fine, veteran actress Tabassum dispels death hoax





Veteran actress Tabassum is the latest celebrity to fell into the prone of death hoax. On Friday, report circulated all over the net that Tabassum passed away due to health complications.

As soon as the news went viral, the veteran actress herself took to the social media and dismissed the false report and clarified that she is healthy and doing fine.

"Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon,tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein," she wrote on Twitter.

The fake news of her demise surfaced on media almost ten days after she got discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid.

When she was admitted to hospital, her son Hoshang Govil confirmed to indianexpress.com that his mother was admitted to a city hospital eight-nine days ago after she tested positive for Covid-19. “She wasn’t feeling well and her blood pressure was a bit high so, we got her tested for COVID-19 and it turned out she was positive. But she wasn’t severely affected. She was asymptomatic. Still to be on a safer side, we got her admitted,” he said.

Govil also added later that his mother has tested negative on Monday “and should most probably get discharged today or tomorrow.”

Tabassum’s son also dismissed the rumour of his mother suffering from Alzheimer. The rumour started doing the round on social media after a photo shared on net in which she was was looking weak.

“I am disgusted that people can spread her picture and start a rumour that she has Alzheimer’s. This is absolutely fake. She has got no heart disease, no diabetes. Once she’s back, she is going to release a message for her fans,” said Hoshang.

We wish Tabassum a long and healthy life!