I'm clinically depressed, confesses Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan





Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan confessed that she has been suffering from depression for four years now.

On World Mental Health Day, Ira Khan speaks her mind out. Sharing a video of herself speaking to camera, Ira wrote in an Instagram post, “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day.”

In the video, Ira says, “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better.”

Ira continues, "Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?" On this note, she ends the video.

Her post has garnered over 20000 likes. Her cousin, Zayn Marie called her a ‘brave, brave girl’ in the comments section. “More power to you Ira, really looking forward to educate myself more about mental health through this initiative,” wrote another person. Actor Hazel Keech wrote, “Proud of you Tich.”

Lately, Ira Khan showed her talent in tattoo making.