I’m back home, but we are still covid-19 positive, Mohena Kumari





TV actor Mohena Kumari and her family members returned home despite covid-19 positive. She said that they are in complete isolation. They have been in the hospital for 10 days but still have the virus within.

“Hi everyone ! I’m back home... but we are still covid-19 positive. We are in complete isolation. We don’t know how long it will take to get the negative test. We were in the hospital for 10 days and I probably had the virus in my body 5 days before that... so hopefully a few more days and We will hopefully beat the virus. But till then we have to follow extremely strict rules. Nonetheless We are all feeling much better health wise and in the mind too. Thanks for all the support once again,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Mohena elaborates about the disease, “My family is fine. We have fought it, we are still fighting it, we are still positive and with your prayers, I think this will turn negative soon. Seven from our family have been tested positive for Covid-19, but we are doing fine now. Right now we are in the hospital. My brother-in-law’s latest report has come negative so he’s fine now. There are people too who have been infected but they are from the sanstha. We had very mild symptoms and we thought it must be because of the change in weather”, she informed.

Apart from Mohena, her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law have been tested positive. They were admitted to a hospital in Rishikesh on May 31.