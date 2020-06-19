I'll spot you again through a telescope, Bhumi Pednekar recalls Sushant Singh Rajput





Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has shattered his close ones, industry friends and they paid tribute to him in their respective social media handles. Bhumi Pednekar is one among them, who co-starred with Sushant in Abhishek Chaubey's ‘Sonchiriya’.

Bhumi remembered that while shooting in Chambal, Sushant had taken his telescope with him so he could watch the stars in his free time. He talked to Bhumi about fascinating concepts of space, science and philosophy. She shared a note which includes the Fibonacci sequence, neutron stars, the chaos theory and more.

Bhumi wrote a beautiful poem for Sushant in the caption, "Supernova, I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats,your habits & moods. Then it kicks in,a pain I couldn't imagine I would feel for you. The 1st time we met,you told me you would show me the stars, in my head I wondered-ya whatever,what a cheese ball. Little did I know you meant every word you said".

"With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend,your telescope. I was like - wait ,what,really ,you got this here !!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, You jumped like child, Ready to take us all on a journey...You took us to the moon & back, I remember the moon being red then."

"You showed us Saturn , Jupiter and a million stars. All of a sudden my might came crashing down, You made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond. You challenged me to write with my left hand & narrate versus backwards... You challenged me to races & quizzes & it drove me nuts. We spoke of Van Gogh,Gaudi & Descartes. We spoke of breaking patterns & creating new ones. We spoke of theories,success & life. We had debates & many fights. We listened to Beethoven & Mozart, We tried understanding their music through algorithms & charts."

"You spoke of Faraday,Chatelet & tried explaining me Newton's theories through Art. Just like that,from a Co-Star you became a teacher. You turned me into a seeker, Ready with her book and pen. Waiting for class to begin. I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked, Getting an answer from you wasn't easy, You turn that too into a learning task. You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent it's hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There's a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn't meet you.

"Your genius will live on with all the work you've done. And through that telescope I'll spot you again, It will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest among many we love up there. You truly are a double slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed. Our dear SSR (sic)".

After the actor’s demise, the ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her and Sushant sitting under sun next to each other and holding umbrellas.