Ileana D’Cruz rubbishes report of undergoing abortion





A hoard of rumours regarding Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz’s personal life often circulated on net. Rumours such as the ‘Barfi’ actor was pregnant, then it surfaced that she underwent abortion and later fake news of her committing suicide surfaced on net.

In a recent interview, the actress rubbished all those fake reports and said that all those reports only made her laugh out loud.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ileana D'Cruz dismisses the report of pregnancy and abortion, "There have been a few. There was one where apparently I was pregnant and had an abortion. It is kind of sad, honestly, that people actually wrote stuff like that. It was bizarre".

In 2018. rumours of her pregnancy had hit the headlines. However, the ‘Raid’ actress then quickly responded to the report by posting a picture on social media saying, 'not pregnant'.

Then Ileana mentioned about another report which claimed that she committed suicide. "There was another where I had committed suicide, not attempted. Very sad. (That) I had committed suicide but I had survived and my maid had confirmed the news. I didn’t have a maid, I didn’t attempt suicide, I was alive… It didn’t make any sense. I don’t even know where they get stuff like that," she said.

It was only last month, the actress opened up about body-shaming. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ileana opened up how she dealt with body-shaming. She mentioned, “I remember those days like it was yesterday. It’s weird because it’s a very deeply ingrained scar. I went through body-shaming right from the time I was 12. I had just hit puberty and growing up. You are hit with these weird comments. And people are passing comments about your body and saying, ‘Oh My God, why is your butt so big?’ And I am like, ‘What do you mean?’ You think you are fine and then suddenly you have random people saying things about you and you start to believe what they are saying.”

Ileana D’Cruz further revealed that she has made herself understand those things doesn’t matter. “So I think it’s a deeply ingrained scare because you are carrying it for so many years. It takes a lot of inner strength to tell yourself that what they are saying doesn’t matter. What your feel about yourself is most important. And it’s something I tell myself every single day” she added.

On the work front, the actress lately appeared in ‘The Big Bull’ co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.