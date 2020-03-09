IIFA 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus scare





The International Indian Film Awards 2020 scheduled to take place in March end in Indore has been called off due to the outbreak of coronavirus. A fresh date will be declared soon by the organizers.

An official statement from the IIFA organisers said, “With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, the IIFA management, and stakeholders from the film industry it has been decided to postpone to a later date the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations which were originally scheduled at the end of March 2020.

“A fresh date and plans for hosting IIFA in Madhya Pradesh will be announced at the earliest. IIFA is fully committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and legions of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic of IIFA.We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, and hope that all concerned understand the sensitivity of the situation,” it further stated.

As per schedule, a pre-event is to happen on March 21 in Bhopal and the actual three-day IIFA 2020 was supposed to held in Indore from March 27 to 29.

Recently, Deepika Padukone also cancelled her Paris trip due to coronavirus scare. “Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 Show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but she had to cancel the trip due to the worsening of the coronavirus situation in France,” her official spokesperson had told IANS.

In India till now 45 cases of coronavirus has been detected.