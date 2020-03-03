If I get to live, I want to live for my wife, Irrfan Khan on battling cancer





In 2018, versatile actor Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with cancer and since then he has been away from the country for treatment. In his tough times, his wife Sutapa Sikdar has been a great support system for him. She stood like a pillar with Irrfan and helping him to recover soon. Irrfan is very grateful to his wife and said that if he get to live, he want to live for his wife.

The ‘Angrezi Medium’ actor told to Mumbai Mirror, “It’s been a roller-coaster ride, a memorable one. Happy moments were underlined because of the inherent uncertainty. We cried a little and laughed a lot. We became one huge body. You screen out noises …You are selective about what you want to filter in. I have gone through tremendous anxiety but have somehow managed to control it, then, let go. You are playing hopscotch all the time.”

Irrfan also added that he made the best of the time by spending it with his sons. “And the best part is that I have had all the time literally to see them evolve. A crucial time for a teenager, like the younger one. The older one isn’t a teenager anymore. What to say about Sutapa (wife)? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still.”

Sutapa had written on Facebook last year about Irrfan battling cancer, “Longest year of our life . Time was never measured with pain and hope at the same time ever. While we take our baby steps back to work,to life I am submerged in prayers wishes and faith from friends relatives strangers and a connection with universe which gives us a small chance for this new start.”

She added, “It seems unbelievable …never ever I realized the meaning of the word unpredictable so well…never ever I could feel peoples wishes on my bones my breath my heartbeat which helped me to stay focused and kicking.. i cant take names because there are names and there are names I don’t even know who played angels. Sorry for not been able to answer individually but I know what you mean to us”.

Ahead of 'Angrezi Medium' trailer release, Irrfan had said in a video message, “This film Angrezi Medium is very special for me. I so truly wanted to promote this film with the same love with which we have made it. But there are some unwanted guests in my body... Whatever happens, I will share it with you all...And with this positivity, we made this film. I hope it will give you something and make you laugh, cry and probably laugh again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me.”