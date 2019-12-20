Ibrahim Khan Pataudi plays cricket, reminds of Mansoor Pataudi





Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son and Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s grandson Ibrahim Khan Pataudi plays cricket in the nets and fans see a glimpse of Mansoor Pataudi in him. He is seen hitting the ball dressed in a blue jersey and black short. He was playing his favourite sport at Juhu cricket ground.

One of the users commented on seeing the pics, "Ohhoo just like his dada ji Mansoor Ali Khan (sic)."

Saif Ali Khan reveals that his son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also interested in joining Bollywood.

The 48-year-old actor told Hindustan Times, "He should, he's looking good, better looking than I am! He's a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting."

"We're an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I'm sure. He's still a little young, and I'm keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we'll support him in whatever he wants to do," added the Dil Chahta Hai actor.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan had also revealed that Ibrahim is very much interested in joining Bollywood. She also said in an interview that her brother is very talented. "Ibrahim wants to be an actor. But as I've discovered, it’s an easy dream to have, but a very difficult one to achieve. However, I feel Ibrahim has talent. Once he enacted a monologue for my mother and I. While I was holding the sheet of paper on which his lines were written, I couldn't look at the sheet. I was busy looking at his eyes. They were so emotive," Sara had said.