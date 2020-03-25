I wish I could get your hugs, Sonam Kapoor birthday wish for mom Sunita





Sunita Kapoor turns a year older today but due to quarantine daughter Sonam Kapoor is house locked and she could not be with her mom on her special day. But the doting daughter did not fail to wish her love mom on her D-day. The actress pens an emotional post for her mom on her social media handle.

Sharing a throwback picture of her with mom Sunita in twinned outfit, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday my mama. I miss you so so much. I wish I was there while you cut your cake and I wish I could get your hugs. I love you and I’ll see you soon. @kapoor.sunita.”

She shared another picture of her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita in her Instagram stories and wrote, “I got it from my mama, sorry dad.” One of the many pictures when with the caption, “my favourite travel companion.”

Sonam’s sister Rhea also shared a few family pictures and wished her mom adorably, “Happy birthday to the sun in our solar system and the woman who taught me everything. How to love, how to be strong, how to be kind, how to dress, when to say yes and how to say no. I love you so much mom there’s no one like you in this world, I couldn’t be half the woman I’m trying to be without you in my life @kapoor.sunita.”

In his post, he referred to Sunita Kapoor as the "wonder woman of her life." He wrote: "Happy Birthday to the wonder woman of my life who I have been happily leaning on since forever! Trust me, your birthday is more special to me than it is to you because I'm so glad you are here and with me every day. Love you, always and forever." In the comments section of Anil Kapoor's post, Sunita wrote: "Can't imagine my life without you. You are the best thing that happened to me, love you."

Filmmaker Farah Khan wished Sunita by sharing a selfie with her and Anil and wrote, “My dearest @kapoor.sunita proving time & again that the strength of a woman is greater than natural laws.. Happy Birthday.”

Sonam’s husband Anand had shared a picture of mother-in-law Sunita, father-in-law Anil and his own parents post Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech announcing a 21-day nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. Stressing on the importance of a family, he wrote, “...War will only be stopped when the conscience of mankind has become sufficiently elevated to recognize the undisputed supremacy of the Law of Love in all the walks of life...” #MahatmaGandhi .... @thisisbillgates has called #Covid19 a sort of #equalizer - no matter who, everyone is exposed ... and the only way to move forward, is to come together with a joint determination to be caring for one another, to be grateful for all the things that we once considered “normal”, to be understanding of other people’s positions and most importantly to be helpful, in every way possible, to our fellows. The people we often took for granted are risking their lives to endure the rest of us can meet everyday needs. Let’s be careful with how we use resources and the more we can help others control the situation, the sooner we will win this “war”. .. Do not be fearful, be attentive and be caring. Be sparing with consumption of resources and indulgent with the sharing of them. Pray for all to be safe and near their families.”