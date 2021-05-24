I will look after you, wipe your tears: Hina Khan's emotional note for mother





Television actor Hina Khan lost her father to cardiac arrest and soon after the tragedy, she contracted Covid-19 and could not be with her mother during the hard times. Now that she tested negative, the actress is trying to spend ample time with her mother.

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor penned an emotional note for her mother after the demise of her father. Sharing the photos of her and her mom standing in the balcony and seen caressing her, Hina wrote, "MAA Teri Khushi Meri Khwahish..Teri Hifazat Mera Haq..I am no Therapist maa.. But I promise,I will look after you, wipe your tears and I will LISTEN..ALWAYS..#WeAreStrong #WeWillGetThruThis #Together #DadIsWatchingOurBack #DaddysStrongGirl #WearingDad Thank you @manaanmeer for clicking these candid shots.."

No sooner she shared the touching photos, fans started pouring love on the actress. A fan wrote, "That last picture speaks volumes of emotion." Another wrote, "Stay strong you both ladies."

Soon after her father’s demise, when Hina Khan contracted the virus, she expressed her helpness of not able to be with her mother during her tough time. She wrote, “A Helpless Daughter. Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most. Dear people times are tough, very tough, for not just us, but everyone around. But there’s a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.”

Remembering her father Aslam Khan, Hina wrote, “I know you will watch our back” to “Just keep smiling in heavens my angel”.