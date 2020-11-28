I will be back to shoots after I deliver my child, Anushka Sharma





Before going on maternity leave, pregnant Anushka Sharma is wrapping up her shoots. She is hopping from one studio to another for ad shoots. With all safety measures, the ‘Sultan’ actress is completing her shoots. Anushka is expected to deliver her child in January. She said that one she delivers her child; she will be back to work.

“I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” the mommy-to-be said.

Anushka talked about her decision to wok during coronavirus pandemic. “I had to be sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I would be shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful that all the precautions were being taken. I’m thankful to everyone for following all the necessary steps for me to shoot. The virus is here to stay and we have to embrace the new normal and deal with coronavirus with the strictest precautions, which is what I have done,” she said.

In August, Anushka and Virat Kohli announced that they are expecting their first child in January. The couple married in December 2017 in Italy’s Lake Como.