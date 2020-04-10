I was terrified I had contracted the virus, Kriti Kharbanda





Actor Kriti Kharbanda opened up that after returning from abroad she developed normal flu but she thought it to be novel cronavirus and she was petrified. Moreover, no testing kits were the available in India to clear her doubt then.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Kriti said the symptoms started showing soon as she landed back home after catching an international flight. “I thought it best not to mingle given the symptoms. I was terrified I had contracted the virus but since test kits were not available in the country back then and I did not have a fever, the doctors advised me to distance myself and monitor my symptoms. I was paranoid for the first three days, then, I started to feel better,” she said.

Kriti Kharbanda moved in with her boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat and spending the lockdown period together by playing bard games and piano. “We had decided to stay in the same building to dodge traffic, but now, I am grateful to have him with me. I can’t imagine how other couples who don’t stay together are dealing with the lockdown,” she said.

Kirti and Pulkit came close during the shooting of ‘Pagalpanti’ and since then going strong. Talking about her relationship, Kriti had earlier said, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”