I was sexually abused at 14: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan





Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has revealed on Monday that she was sexually abused as a teenager. She informed her parents, father Aamir Khan and mother Reena about the same.

“When I was 14, I was sexually abused. That was a slightly odd situation in the sense that I didn’t know whether the person knew what they were doing. I sort of knew them. It wasn’t happening every day. It took me about a year to be sure that they knew what they were doing.

“I immediately wrote my parents an email and got myself out of that situation. Once I was out of situation, I didn’t feel bad anymore. I wasn’t scared. I felt like this wasn’t happening to me anymore, and it is over. I moved on and let go,” she said.

Aamir Khan and Reema parted ways in 2002, when Ira was a kid. The star kid said that because Aamir and Reena’s separated amicably, she never felt traumatised by it.

“The whole family is friends. We aren’t a broken family by any means. My parents were very good about being parents to Junaid and me even after the divorce, and when people would say, ‘Oh we are so sorry that your parents got divorced,’ I would be like, ‘Why? It’s not a bad thing.’

“Another privilege I didn’t realise was it could have been saddening. It could be something that could scar you. It didn’t scar me. I remember most of it, but it felt like my parents’ divorce didn’t bother me. So, that can’t be a reason why I was feeling so sad.”

Besides, her understanding of her privilege that was a result of being a superstar’s daughter forced her to look away from confronting her emotions.

“I didn’t want to be in school. I felt suffocated. I was crying. I couldn’t tell my parents or friends this because they are going to ask me why. I don’t know why. I have talked through everything that’s happened to me. I have tried to find a reason and I don’t have a reason. So why burden them with something that I know they are not going to help me with.

“There’s no reason for me to feel like this because nothing bad has happened to me. I shouldn’t feel like this. I don’t have any reason to feel like this. So my sense of privilege, my feeling that I had to have a good enough reason to feel like this, made me not talk to anyone,” Ira concluded.