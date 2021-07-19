I was pregnant when Angad got Covid, Neha Dhupia





Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are going to embrace parenthood for the second time. They announced the good news by sharing an adorable image.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the expected mommy said that she was pregnant when Angad Bedi got Covid.

“Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period,” she quips.

Neha, who is due in October said that she has learnt from her first pregnancy, “The second pregnancy has been different. I’ve got less questions in my mind because I know the beats of it, and why and how the mind and body reacts to it. I always compare it with my first pregnancy. However, the lockdown didn’t make it easier,” admits Dhupia.

The 40-year-old actress said that no celebration this time and they are mostly staying indoors.

“We’ve been treading on with caution a little more this time than before. And mostly staying indoors, making most of the time with Mehr, and gearing her up and the home for the baby,” she gushes.

Neha is worried about the pandemic.

“The one thing that overwhelms me is the world we’re living in. There’s a lot of uncertainty that goes into your head, like are we bringing our child into a safe zone or not. But as a mum, you always have that in our mind, if you’re good enough. These are some of the questions that overwhelm you,” she shares.

Neha opens up about Angad’s excitement, “It was full of excitement and joy. It’s between amazed, amused and happy. We looked at each other [and realised] that this is what we wanted and we got.”

Their daughter Mehr also knows that she is going to be a big sister soon, Neha quipped, “Kids are very intuitive. I also show her little babies and tell her that she’ll have a sibling soon. She has kept a pet name for the baby and I make sure she does rub on my belly and is aware.”

“She’s padded with so much love between her grandparents and her parents that we also have to prepare her that she’d have to share everything, including mummy and daddy time. That’s something which is going to be hard for us to prepare her for,” says the actor.