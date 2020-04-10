‘I was hiding that secret from my husband’, Lisa Ray on cancer relapse





Cancer survivor Lisa Ray in a heart chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show revealed some unknown secrets of her life. She shared that she relapsed just a month after marrying Jason Dehni but she hide the secret from him.

“I relapsed once. This is something that I have not spoken about extensively. It happened just a month after getting married. That was a really difficult time. I was actually hiding that secret from my husband. I thought I just have to get through the shaadi and then I will figure out what to do. So, that was a real low, because the first time I was dealing with cancer, I was single,” she said.

Later in the interview, the model-turned-actress revealed how she broke out the news to her husband and added, "I had this beautiful man who had just become my husband and consented to getting married to this woman with this fatal disease, and the first piece of news that I had to share with him was, Baby, thanks for marrying me. By the way, I probably have to go back on treatment. That was very difficult but at the same time, I took that as a signal that there was some piece of the puzzle that was missing in terms of the healing journey. So right after that, I started incorporating a lot of nutrition and holistic healing. Ironically, within three months of changing my diet radically, I was in remission."

Lisa Ray after defeating cancer bravely married the man of her dream Jason Dehni in 2012 and in September 2018, the couple was blessed with their twin daughters Sufi and Soleil.