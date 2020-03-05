I was devastated, Neena Gupta on daughter Masaba's divorce





Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta got divorce from her husband Madhu Mantena and Neena is devastated to hear about it.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Neena Gupta was quoted as saying, "I was devastated when I heard it”. The veteran actress revealed that Masaba helped her "come to terms with it." She said, "Actually, it was Masaba who helped me come to terms with it. Initially, I couldn't accept it at all and it affected me."

Masaba and filmmaker Madhu Mantena were granted divorce by Bandra's Family Court in March last year.

In August 2018, Masaba announced her separation from Madhu. She said then, "Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say right now is, 'What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life'”.

Neena Gupta had only said, “They (Masaba and Madhu) said, we are adults, let's work it out at our won, you stay out of this, so I am staying out.”

Masaba got married to Madhu Mantena in June 2015 in a court marriage.