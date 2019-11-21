I was depressed and I tried to kill myself: Sabyasachi Mukherjee





Noted celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee opened up on depression and said that he tried to commit suicide out of depression. “I was depressed, and I tried to kill myself. I was unconscious, and my mom gave me a slap. Depression is as common as common cold. If you’re not depressed, you’re not normal,” the designer said.

Months ago the ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee gets trolled for his latest comment on women.

His post begins with a quote from Charles Dicken's novel Great Expectations and then he says, "If you see a woman 'overdressed', caked with makeup, armoured with jewellery, it is most likely that she is wounded. Bleeding inside, silently. Holding on to her pride and dignity, shining for the world, though within her innermost being there is a dark, blinding pain. Take some time off to give her your precious company, heal her with your empathy, because sometimes nothing can replace human warmth. Not even the most precious of jewellery”.

Sabyasachi's post has garnered over 16,000 likes but it drew lots of flaks,

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is Bollywood's favourite designer. From Rani to Anushka are her fashion muse. Sabyasachi has designed wedding outfits for Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma -Virat Kohli and also Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. But time and again he finds himself in the murk of controversy for his comment.