I was bullied by Subhash Ghai, Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry, who made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai’s ‘Pardes’ has alleged that the filmmaker bullied her. Accusing Ghai, Mahima said that he took her to the court and even waned to cancel her first show.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Mahima Chaudhry said, “I was bullied by Subhash Ghai. He even took me to the court and wanted me to cancel my first show. It was quite stressful. He sent a message to all the producers that nobody should work with me. If you pick up one of the issues of Trade Guide magazine in 1998 or 1999, there was an ad that he had given which stated that if anybody wanted to work with me, that person would have to contact him. Otherwise, it would be a breach of contract. However, there was no such contract which said that I had to seek his permission”.

Mahima Chaudhry blamed Subhash Ghai for losing Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Satya’. "Ram Gopal Varma had signed me for Satya and two days before the shoot, I was dropped out of the film. He didn't even have the decency to call me or my manager and inform me about the reality. I learnt from the press that he had begun shooting without me. Ram Gopal Varma and I had even discussed the look," she added.

The ‘Pardes’ actress named Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan and Rajkumar Santoshi for helping her.

"Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan and Rajkumar Santoshi were the only four people who stood by me... Apart from these four people, I didn't receive a call from anyone else”, Mahima was quoted as saying.