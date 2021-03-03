I was breathless, Salil Ankola tests Covid-19 positive





Cricketer-turned- actor Salil Ankola is undergoing treatment in hospital due to Covid-19. Salil shared a hospital picture to share his health status, "Bringing in my birthday tomorrow with COVID19 catching up with me. Unforgettable birthday. It’s scary to go through this but will be needing all your blessings to come through with this. Will be back soon full throttle."

The actor also revealed that he thought of quarantining himself at home but when he faced congestion in his chest and struggled with breathlessness, he decided to get himself admitted.

"It all began when I was about to fly out to Jaipur and hence underwent a COVID test. I was shocked that the test came out positive. My oxygen level had dropped to 80 and I was rushed to AllCure- Super Speciality Hospital (Jogeshwari). I was breathless when I was wheeled in. Immediately, I was put on a ventilator. I was admitted on February 28 at 5 am. I developed cough and fever and now they say I have COVID-induced pneumonia. It has been a scary time," Salil told Times of India. He added that he hopes "to be out of this in seven days".

No sooner Salil Ankola shared the news , get well soon messages poured in.

Renuka Shahane was among the first ones to comment. "Take care @salilankola I'm sure you'll get well soon," she wrote. Chirag Patil commented, "Ul be back in no time ..! We will party soon."

Actor Manav Gohil wrote, "Take care bro... you’re gonna bounce back just like the beast that you are." Suyyash Rai commented, Bhaaau get well soonest toooo strong for this."

"Nothing can bring u down my brother .. superman u are," Sudhanshu Pandey wrote. Smriti Khanna, Mayur Mehta, Aditi Govitrikar, among many others, also posted their messages for Salil.

Wishing Salil Ankola a speedy recovery!