I wanted to finish myself, Ankita on break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput





Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput dated for six years before they called off their relationship. The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress was always blamed for the split. Even when Sushant is no more, the actress is blamed for breaking up with the actor. However, Ankita always preferred to maintain silence on the issue but recently, she has opened her heart out and spoke in length.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble Ankita said, "Aaj log mujhko aakar bol rahe hai, ‘Tumne chhoda Sushant ko’ (Today, people are accusing me of having dumped Sushant). How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. Sushant… I am not blaming anyone here… I think he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and he moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things."

"I was not in that state of mind where I could work because I am not that kind of a girl who can easily move on and get to work. I was not that girl. So for me it was very difficult but my family stood by me.", she added.

She further added, "I was finished, my life was finished, I did not know what to do after that but still I am not blaming anyone, he chose his ways but my priorities were different, I was craving for love and emotions. I gave him full right that it's your life but then I was dealing with something very badly and my family stood by me. And i came out very strong and that was a new beginning for me."

She revealed that she was very depressed. She added, "Aapke dimaag mein cheezein aati hai uss time ki main kya karoon. Maybe I wanted to finish myself. Woh thought process tab aapka hota hai but then I came out of it."

Earlier, this month during an Instagram live, the ‘Manikarnika actress had urged Sushant's fans to stop defaming and blaming her. She said, "Joh cheezein mujhe achi nahi lagti, main follow nahi karti. Lekin main doosron ke account pe jaake unko gaaliyaan nahin deti (I don’t follow those I don’t like. But I don’t visit their profiles or account and abuse them)."

She revealed although the social media negativity doesn’t affect her, however, it really affects her parents, who are 'sensitive.' "Unke liye digest karna bohot mushkil hain ki log aise kyun gaali dete hain aur maine aisa kya galat kiya (It’s difficult for them (Ankita's parents) to understand why people can be so abusive and wonder what I did wrong to receive such comments."

The actress further added, "Sabki apni-apni motives hoti hai life mein. Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hun? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong?) You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful."

She concluded by saying that those who do not like her should please unfollow (her)'.

Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, "spread love....I hope it’s clear now !!!!"