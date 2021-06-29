I want to become a mother, Rakhi Sawant on freezing her eggs





Sultry Rakhi Sawant always speaks her mind out. She is a bindaas girl and live life on her own terms. You may hate her or you may love her but you cannot ignore her. In an exclusive interview, Rakhi quipped that she wants to become a mother and took the decision of freezing her eggs in the right time.

When she was prodded on how she came about taking the step, Rakhi said, “Women face a lot of issues with their periods and fibroids, aur phir conceive karne mein badi takleef hoti hai. After a certain age, it is complicated to become a mother. And if one wants to work long term in Bollywood, you can decide to have kids in the future and freeze your eggs to make that possible. So it’s better if one freezes their eggs.”

She also revealed that she is ready to become a mother now. “Yes, I want to become a mother. Ab time ho gaya hai. Since I have my eggs frozen, I can also work. Agar mere husband aate hain to accha hai warna in future, koi to decision mujhe lena hi padega.”

Rakhi was part of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and now she wants to be a part of the 15th season with her husband Ritesh. Rakshi states, “I want ki mera husband jaye. He should learn and feel ki usne mujhse shaadi ki hai. With him even I want to go. I want Salman Khan and Bigg Boss unko sabak sikhaye andar jaake. He should know that one doesn’t leave his wife like this after getting married. Mujhe lagta hai ki woh Bigg Boss House me jaakar sudhar payenge. Insaan ka sara temperament Bigg Boss house mein neeche aa jaata hai.”

Recently, Rakhi Sawant featured in Saregama’s dance number called Dream Mein Entry.