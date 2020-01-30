I twisted his finger when the molester tried to touch me, Taapsee Pannu





Taapsee Pannu recalled an incident when a molester tried to touch her on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show ‘What Women Want 2’.

She said, "We used to go to the Gurudwara during Gurpurab and I remember there used to be stalls next to it that served food to people outside. The place used to be crowded in such a way that people would always end up bumping into each other. I had awkward experiences before this incident as well. But this time, I had an intuition that something like this would happen as I am going into that kind of crowd. I was mentally prepared for it until I felt a man trying to touch my backside. That's when I realised that this has happened again."

The ‘Pink’ actress defended herself in the following ways. "This was followed by an instant reaction. I grabbed his finger twisted it and moved fast from that area." she added.

On Wednesday, the actor shared the first look of Mithali Raj biopic titled, ‘Shabaash Mithu’. She wrote in a tweet, “I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause and introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. @M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’.”