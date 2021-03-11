I thought I was fat, Rhea Kapoor poses in a bikini





Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s younger daughter and Sonam Kapoor’s sister producer Rhea Kapoor slipped into bikini. The picture is from one of Rhea’s beach vacation in which donned a light green two-piece. She revealed in the caption that she considers herself fat.

She captioned it, “I thought I was fat. We can never win with ourselves can we? But we can try. Like Tina Fey says “If you retain nothing else, always remember the most important rule of beauty, which is: who cares?” In vintage @shivanandnarresh from the boys 1st ever! (sic)”

On her post, actor Jacqueline Fernandez dropped a comment, “Hottest bod I’ve seen in a while.” Rhea replied back, “@jacquelinef143 would’ve said gotta get back to it but now I’ll say it’s only getting better.”

Rhea’s boyfriend Karan Boolani dropped a couple of red emojis.

Rhea Kapoor is dating Karan Boolani for a long time.

