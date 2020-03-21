‘I support janta curfew’, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Kajol





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the nation to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ today from 7am to 9pm is being supported by the nation including our Bollywood stars. The names included Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kajol and many more.

The ‘Padmaavat’ actress said that she would not only support ‘janta curfew’ but also step out to honour the efforts of medical staffs. The actress wrote: “A mature and comforting address by our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. I pledge to support the #JantaCurfew on 22nd March between 7 am to 9 pm and also join in acknowledging the selfless and untiring efforts of our nation’s medical fraternity at 5 pm! Jai Hind.”

He wrote: “Let’s do ourselves a favour by staying at home tomorrow - Janta Curfew Day - and until such time as things settle down. Let’s pray for the safety of all those working day and night to keep the rest of us safe. Love. a.”

Actor Kajol too shared a video with son Yug and wrote: “About tomorrow.”

Till now 324 people in India have been affected by coronavirus.