I slept past 7am...!", Paresh Rawal funnily refutes death hoax





After Lucky Ali, Meenakshi Sheshdri, Kirron Kher, veteran actor Paresh Rawal is the latest celebrity to fall prey of death hoax. The actor in a humorous manner refuted the false report of his demise.

Sharing a screenshot of a Twitter page that carried his photo with a condolence message in Hindi. It announced that "Paresh Rawal ji, a member of the film industry has passed away at 7am on 14th May, 2021".

Reacting to the death hoax, the 65-year-old actor tweeted: "Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am...!"

Fans of Paresh Rawal left comment."Action should be taken against this page. I can't tolerate such kinds of joke. You are my fav sir. I pray god this day will never come," commented a fan. "Yes, this is bad in taste," suggested another fan.

"Some respect must be shown to all the living legends. They can't have more likes n share (asTRP) by announcing someone's death. Not acceptable in civilised Society," tweeted another fan.

On March, Paresh had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor tweeted, "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested." The actor recovered from the virus soon”.