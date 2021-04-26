I slapped him, he punched me: Fatima Sana Shaikh recalls an incident





Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh recalled an incident in which she slapped a man who misbehaved with her and in return he punched her.

While talking about her father being her support system in life, the ‘Dangal’ actress wrote,"Main raste mein jaa rahi thi gym ke baad. Ek ladka aaya aur wo ghoor raha tha. Toh maine bola, 'Kya ghoor raha hai?' (He said) 'Ghoorunga, meri marzi.' Maine kaha 'Maar khaana hai?' (He said) 'Maar'. (I was on my way back from the gym when I noticed a man starring at me. I confronted him and asked why he was staring. He said 'it is my wish'. I asked him if he wanted a slap. He replied, 'slap me'," Fatima told a leading daily.

"I slapped him, he punched me. I blacked out. Of course, I called my father first and informed him about the incident. He came with two-three other men. You know how fathers are. That man ran into a street. My father, my brother, and their friends went all, 'kaun tha jo meri beti ko haath lagaya? (Who touched my daughter)'" she added.

Last year, while speaking about her initial days in the industry, Fatima revealed she had experienced casting couch too. "Of course, I have faced the casting couch. I have been in situations where I have been told that the only way I get the job is by having sex. There are several times people have taken away work from me. There have also been times where I knew I was doing a film and I was replaced because of someone's reference," she told Pinkvilla.