I slapped a man for touching me inappropriately, Divyanka Tripathi





Divyanka Tripathi of ‘Yeh Hai Mhabattein’ fame narrated an incident in which she slapped a man for touching her improperly.

“It happened in one of the theatres, these were the days when tickets were sold in black at single screens. So, there would be a lot of rush. I had gone to watch a film and was in the queue to buy tickets. There was this guy who was taking advantage of the crowd and started touching me inappropriately,” the actor revealed on Instagram.

Divyanka says she acted immediately. “I lost my cool, held his hand and didn’t even see his face. Woh bhaagane ke liye crowd se nikal ke jaa raha tha, but maine uska haath nahi choda aur ussi ke saath kheechti hui bahar tak aagayi. Uske baad maine uska chehra dekha. Of course, after that I slapped him hard and in no time, public was all over him,” the TV actor narrated.

Divyanka is currently in quarantine with husband Vivek Dahiya at their apartment in Mumbai.