I saved my marriage: Poonam Pandey reunites with hubby Sam Bombay





Stripping queen Poonam Pandey reconciles with her former husband Sam Bombay.In an exclusive interview with Times Now Digital, Poonam opened up about getting back to her husband Sam Bombay.

The actress said, 'We are sorted. I saved my marriage. Agar kisi se pyar kia hai toh aap itni jaldi give up kaise kar sakte ho (if you love someone, then how can you give up so soon)? I understand problems hoti hain but chance banta hai, if you have loved someone (I agree problems can occur, but one chance must be given).'

The ‘Nasha’ actress added she has learnt many things from her hubby. She said, 'Khaane mein kum namak dalti hu (I put less salt in my food). I am going to open a YouTube channel. My cooking is at another level. Taj fail hai. I have a beautiful bungalow in Bandra and I cook very well. My husband is a chef and I have learnt a lot from him.'

For the unversed, on their honeymoon, Poonam gets her husband arrested for molestation, threatening and assaulting charges. Later, he was released in bail on a surety of Rs 20,000, an official said. However, the couple sorted out things between them and they are now together.

The also engaged into funny conversation.When a fan asked Poonam to react to the ongoing India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Poonam Pandey said," Cricket chalu hai? log cricket khel rahe hain? And if it is happening should I again say that I will strip if India wins this time? I have no clue about this. I will go back home. I will check and think of controversy if possible".

To which Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay added, 'Can I strip?' and the model jokingly replies, 'You want to strip? India haar jaayegi mat karna".