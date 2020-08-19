I relied on alcohol, Bobby Deol opens up





Bobby Deol, who starred in movies like ‘Barsaat’, ‘Bichhoo’, ‘Soldier’ and few more opened about the rough patch in his career. He revealed how he relied upon alcohol when his career showed downtrend. The ‘Gupt’ actor bounced back with 2018 movie, ‘Race 3’ and has been working still now. Bobby is looking forward to his next release ‘83’ and he opened up about his struggle.

Speaking about the low phase in his career, Bobby Deol said, "I started pitying myself and thought that no one wants to work with me so I relied on alcohol. I started numbing myself and then one day I realised where I was wrong when I saw it in my kids' eyes that our father stays home all day long."

"I saw the same emotion in my mother and wife's eyes too, so something in me changed. I just snapped out of it. I realized that if I want to move forward, I cannot wait for someone else to do it, I will have to walk myself. That is when I started working on myself and I have been so busy in the last two-three years," he added.

Taking about backing in the film industry, Bobby said, “If that was the case, I would have starred in big films all along. Of course, I am very blessed to be Dharmendra’s son, but I only worked with him in the first film, after that, all the offers that I received or all the films that I did were on the basis of my performances.”