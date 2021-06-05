I promise I will keep you happy, Rohanpreet's birthday wish for Neha Kakkar





Bollywood playback singer and â€˜Indian Idolâ€™ judge Neha Kakkar celebrated her 33rd birthday today and on her special day, her husband Rohanpreet Singh wished his lovely wife with a mushy post.

He wrote, "Hey my love my queen and The Neha Kakkar...Today is your birthday...Mujhe kehna hai ke jitni care maine aapki ab tak ki hai, aane waale har ek din, main iss se zyada care karunga... Aap mujhe har ik way mein bht pyare lagte ho. Main promise krta hun main bhi aapko har khushi doonga (I want to say that I have been taking care of you all this while. I will do it more in the future. You look lovely in every way. I promise I will keep you happy)."

"I hope when you read this, you will smile! I always feel blessed when you are next to me. You are forever mine! God bless you Nehu my queen," Rohanpreet added.

After months of courtship, Neha Kakkar married Rohanpreet Singh in a Gurudwara in Delhi on October 24 in 2020. She hails from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand and Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar are Neha's siblings.

Here's wishing Neha a very happy birthday and eventful year ahead!