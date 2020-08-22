I need to Breathe, Sooraj Pancholi quits Instagram





Actor Sooraj Pancholi has bade goodbye to Instagram after receiving lots of backlash on social media.

He posted an Instagram story that read, "See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place." He ended the note saying, "I need to Breathe".

Earlier, Sooraj Pancholi has been dragged in Sushant and Disha's suicide case. In an interview with Bombay Times, he said, "I don’t even know who Disha is, I have never met her in my life. I found out about her after Sushant’s death, and I feel bad for the families involved. Someone has written this rubbish on their personal Facebook page, made it into a movie script and put it out there. It feels like it’s me against the world. First of all, it’s painful that Sushant is no more. People using his name for whatever reasons is wrong. The situation is such that anyone writes anything and it goes viral in a few minutes. People who don’t know the truth, actually believe what’s been written. I have also been getting supportive messages saying, ‘Be strong and cope with it, these are hard times and jobless people are spreading these rumours’. But, at the end of the day, I am human, too."

The ‘Hero’ actor Sooraj in an earlier interview to India Today had said that his mother was worried about him after the recent news reports came in. He said, “My mother thinks that I’m going to harm myself. And she has spoken to me a couple of times. Even after Sushant’s death, she spoke to me saying, ‘Sooraj, whatever it is, if there’s anything in your heart please come and talk to us. Don’t be quiet.’ I’m not a very talkative person when it comes to my problems. I don’t discuss with my family because I know they’re stressed because of me.”

Sooraj Pancholi deleted all his Instagram posts except for the one marking his 28th birthday, November 9, 2018.