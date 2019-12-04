I loved Nasir Hussain but could never break up his family, Asha Parekh





Veteran actress Asha Parekh was one of the highest paid actresses of Bollywood. She ruled the silver screen in 70s but lived a single life throughout and she is happy being single. Asha Parekh in her autobiography The Hit Girl revealed that she was in love with director Nasir Hussain but he was married and she could never think of breaking his family.

Speaking to the magazine, Asha said, “As much as I loved him (Nasir Hussain), I could never consider breaking up his family and traumatising his children. It was far simpler and satisfying to be on my own.”

Asha Parekh said that she never missed for not having a family because she has very good buddies who stood by her in her thick and thin. “My friends are why I’ve managed to hold on to my sanity and fight bouts of depression. Shammiji (Nargis Rabadi) was always with me before she passed away last year.” Veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman and Helen are also Ashaji very close friends and that over the years, she has discovered that she has “an adventurous soul and enjoys the adrenaline rush”. During the interview, Asha Parekh said that she feels that one can never completely confide in their mothers or a sibling, but close friends are always there for you and never judge you.

The 77-year-old legendary actor also opened up about how she was close to getting married to a professor in the US but later, she came to know that the man already had a girlfriend. In the interview, Asha Parekh said that the guy broke the news to her in a cafe one night. “He turned to me and nonchalantly said, ‘I have a girlfriend and you’ve come in the way’. It completely caught me off guard. In a way, that was the final straw for me in this whole wedding business.”