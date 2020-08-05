I love you, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain makes relationship official





Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been dating for quite sometime. The couple is spotted together in various occasions. Tara has been part of the family functions of Aadar. Lately, at the family lunch of the Kapoor on Rakshabandhan, the ‘Student of the year’ actress accompanied her boyfriend.

On Aadar’s birthday today, Tara made her relationship official on Instagram.

Captioning image from Armaan’s wedding festivities, Tara wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.” Aadar commented on her post wrote, “I love you,” followed by a black heart, Tara too replied on this comment. Tara tagging Aadar in her reply wrote, “@aadarjain I love you,” also followed by a black heart emoji.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Aadar's mother Rima Jain has hinted that the family has accepted Tara.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "We love anybody our son loves." When asked about their wedding plans, Rima told the daily, "No, nothing like that. They're young. We'll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work."

When Tara was once asked if she is dating Rima Jain’s son, Tara told Mumbai Mirror, “Well, we really enjoy each other’s company.”