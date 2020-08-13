“I love you mumma,” Janhvi remembers Sridevi on 57th birth anniversary





On Sridevi’s 57th birth anniversary, her actress daughter Janhvi Kapoor remembered her late mom by sharing a black and white picture of her mother. The throwback picture showed Janhvi holding Sridevi and both smiling to the camera.

“I love you mumma,” the ‘Dhadak’ actress captioned the post.

“Happy birthday to the Legend,” wrote Kartik Aaryan on Janhvi’s post. Many celebs, including Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar and Sanjay Kapoor, dropped heart emojis. Fans also showered love. “She must be so proud of you,” one Instagram user wrote. “Two beautifuls in single frame,” another commented.

Sridevi died due to accidentally drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai in February 2018.

Boney Kapoor also emotionally remembered his dearest wife on her D-day. Sharing two throwback pictures with Sri, he tweeted: "Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu's work in Gunjan Saxena. I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday, my love, my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi."