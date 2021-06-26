I love you like no one else: Kareena wishes sister Karisma on birthday





Karisma Kapoor turned a year older and her loving sister Kareena Kapoor Khan penned an adorable birthday wish for her sister.

She shared a video montage featuring moments their childhood moments till now. In the background Bruno Mars’ 'Count On Me' is played.

Sharing the video Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo".

Reacting to the video and note, Karisma wrote, "Love this! thank you my baby sis @kareenakapoorkhan."

Karisma Kapoor rang in her 47th birthday with Kareena, friends and others.

Picture from her birthday celebration was shared in which Karisma was seen wearing a black puff-sleeved top with a gold design and black pants, while Kareena Kapoor was dressed in comfortable pink floral loungewear. Amrita Arora donned a short sequin dress. A chocolate cake and a plate filled with cupcakes placed before them.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amrita wrote, “Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine #famjam #onlylove.” Karisma dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Wishing the actress, Malaika Arora wrote, “It’s our lals/lola/lalva birthday…happy birthday darling (sic).”

In a separate story, sharing a throwback picture with her squad, she wrote, “Love you lolo…eternally graceful and beautiful (sic).”

Katrina Kaif also wished Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram stories with a beautiful picture of the actress.Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also poured wishes.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra also wished Karisma with a beautiful picture. Happy Birthday dearest and most favourite Lolo ???? @therealkarismakapoor known and worked with you since 31 years and you still look the same ????stay this wonderful always .. lots of love

Fans also wished Karisma in the comments section. “Lots of love hugs prayers good health happiness for you My sweet Lolo,” one wrote. “Happy birthday legend,” another commented. “Your girlgang is serious goals,” a third said.