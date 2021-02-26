I like me better when I'm with you: Mira wishes Shahid on birthday





Shahid Kapoor turned 40 and his loving wife Mira Rajput shared an adorable birthday wish for her loving husband.

The star wife shared a kissing selfie with Shahid to wish the birthday boy. "Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I'm in trouble. Lucky me you don't look it and lucky you, I don't show it. I love you baby," she wrote in the caption.

Mira also shared a solo monochrome pool picture of Shahid to wish him. She wrote, "Shine on. Be one with the Light."

The couple had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi in 2015. They are blessed with two kids- Zain and Misha.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Hindi remake of Telugu film, 'Jersey', featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The actor will be essaying the role of a cricketer in the film.